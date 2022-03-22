YORK Minster and St Peter’s School York are searching for a school girl to audition for the world famous Choir of York Minster.

And the successful candidate, who needs to currently be in Year 3, will also receive a place at St Peter’s School starting in September.

Formal singing experience is not required for the auditions - just a love of singing.

The Choir of York Minster is made up of 16 boys, 16 girls and 12 adult singers.

The new girl chorister will be part of an internationally renowned team of singers whose voices are an essential part of worship at the cathedral, say Minster bosses.

Choristers perform at services, high profile occasions, events and concerts. They also take part in broadcasts for national media organisations such as BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM, recordings for classical music labels and to tour abroad.

The auditions held earlier this year resulted in a full complement of boy choristers but one role remains unfilled for the girls.

Robert Sharpe, director of music at York Minster, said that he is keen to make sure that the girls remain at full strength.

He said: “There will be many families in York and the wider region with a daughter who absolutely loves singing and who might just be the girl that we are looking for. Previous experience of singing in a choir or group situation is absolutely not necessary."

“Parent and carers need not be daunted by the audition process. At this stage we are looking to identify girls with musicality and potential rather than recruiting a fully formed singer. Energy, enthusiasm and a great sense of humour are just as important as musical talent.

“In addition to developing their musical skills, training as a chorister helps children to develop lifelong skills such as self-discipline, being organised, concentration, poise and attention to detail. This is a unique opportunity for a girl to have a superb education and to play a part in the life of one of the most important and beautiful cathedrals in the world.”

Jeremy Walker, head master of St Peter’s School York, said: “The experience of being a chorister at York Minster, combined with an education at St Peter’s, offers wonderful opportunities for both girls and boys with musical talents and interests.

"I have first-hand appreciation of the incredible experience this provides, as a former chorister parent myself and head master of two cathedral choir schools, and encourage you and your families to find out more and consider an application.”

The new girl chorister will join the Choir of York Minster from September 2022. The closing date for applications is Tuesday, April 19 at 9am.

For more information about the chorister audition process and to apply online go to: www.stpetersyork.org.uk/admissions/chorister-admissions. For an application pack and more details, contact Sara Bath, Master's PA, on 01904 527391 or email s.bath@stpetersyork.org.uk