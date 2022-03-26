The Mount Junior School, part of The Mount School York, launches an award scheme to celebrate its 30th anniversary and to equip young girls with the talents and skills required to become the creative and engaged thinkers of the next 30 years.

Key Stage 2 girls from across York are being invited ‘Tell us your Talents’ to earn the #TALENT30 awards. The awards are being offered to girls aged 7-8 starting Key Stage 2 in September 2022. The successful applicants will receive a 100% fee remission on fees for their time in Key Stage 2.

The Mount Junior School, originally named Tregelles, opened its doors in November 1991, since then it has been committed to providing an environment which fosters self-belief, and independence. The recent introduction of the Junior School’s Creative Curriculum encourages young girls' inquisitive minds.

The bespoke curriculum encourages creative thinking, exploring, discovering, and creating with your mind. Alongside a balanced combination of specialist teaching and creative thinking, girls are equipped with the knowledge, 21st century skills and capabilities to be creative and engaged thinkers.

Applicants must submit an application form along with a ‘Tell us your Talents’ personal statement, demonstrating their talents, skills and creativity. Pupils can submit their personal statement in any creative way – a short video, a piece of creative writing, a drawing or even an interpretive dance!

Rachel Capper, Head of the Junior School said, “The Mount School York was set up to deliver exceptional education to girls in York. Our founders were passionate about providing a bespoke education for girls, as we remain today. Through our 21st Century curriculum we are developing the talents and skills the children will need to succeed in the future. We are preparing them for careers in another 30 years' time that are still evolving.”

David Griffiths, Principal of The Mount School adds, “The Mount has a proud history of developing the educational experience we offer to our pupils, and I am delighted that these awards will enable more girls to benefit from our Junior School's bespoke creative curriculum and help develop the talents of the next generation.”

Visit mountschoolyork.co.uk to discover more.