Beans is a sweet-natured 11-month-old mastiff cross who was admitted to the RSPCA's York animal home in Landing Lane through no fault of his own.

Staff say he was very underweight when he first arrived at the centre and was extremely hungry.

They he still needs to gain a little more weight but feel he is ready to start a new chapter in his life and find the loving home he deserves after such a terrible start to life.

Beans is very timid and shy with people he does not know, but once he gets to know you he is a very friendly, loving and playful boy who just loves to be with you.

Potential adopters will need to come and do multiple meets with Beans before taking him home so that he can build a bond with them and trust them.

This will make his transition into a new home a lot easier for both him and his new family.

Beans has not had very much basic training, so he will benefit from some training classes as he sometimes forgets himself and gets a bit giddy.

He does not realise actually how big he is and he is not fully grown yet.

Beans will make the most fantastic, loyal and fun addition to any family lucky enough to adopt him.

Beans is very social with other dogs, although he can sometimes forget his size.

If he was to live with another dog they would need to match him when he plays.

He will need an adult-only home with someone at home most of the time.

The RSPCA are looking for adopters who have experience with large breed dogs.

