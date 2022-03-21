TEMPERATURES are set to soar to 18C in York later this week - warmer than Barcelona, Istanbul or Nice.
BBC Weather in association with MeteoGroup says the mercury will start to rise tomorrow, reaching a maximum of 16C in York after 13C today.
Wednesday should see 17C, and temperatures look set to peak at 18C on Thursday, before falling slightly towards 16C next Saturday.
Gentle winds will ensure there is no wind chill factor to make it feel any colder than that.
The maximum in Barcelona on Thursday is forecast to be 14C, with a maximum of 11C expected in Istanbul and 17C in Nice.
