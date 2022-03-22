Good old Boris, ever alert for opportunities to put his foot in it - this time by comparing the vote for Brexit with the struggle for freedom in Ukraine.
As one of the 48 per cent plus in the referendum who voted to remain in the EU, I feel as if I have much less freedom now than in June 2016. I can no longer travel through Europe at will, I have to declare anything I take to Europe, or bring back. Yet I do respect the majority view (ie the not quite 52 per cent) who voted to retreat from Europe - coincidentally an outcome welcomed by one Vladimir Putin. I only wish Boris was making a better job of it.
On the other hand, the struggle for freedom in Ukraine is for life or death. There was no referendum for the 40 million Ukrainians to stay out of or to rejoin the Russian Federation. Just an undeclared war by Ukraine‘s deceitful and vicious neighbour. The last time we Brits had to endure this was in 1066, not in 2016.
Phil Crawshaw, Middlethorpe Grove, Dringhouses, York
