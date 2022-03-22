A £3.4 MILLION scheme to strengthen flood defences in a York village – aimed at better protecting almost 200 properties – has been completed.

The Environment Agency has built a 180 metre wall and flood gate along Chantry Lane, Bishopthorpe, and along the boundary of the Bishopthorpe Palace grounds, home of the Archbishop of York.

The project incorporates a six metre-deep steel barrier underground, a floodgate across the bottom of Chantry Lane and a water flow mechanism to prevent river water from backing up into the drainage system.

A spokesman for the agency said 50 trees had also been planted locally, with plans in place for over a hundred more and hedging to compensate for the 18 trees which had had to be removed to build the flood wall.

Parts of Bishopthorpe, including properties in Main Street and the palace undercroft, were badly flooded in November 2000, when the River Ouse reached an all-time record height of 5.4 metres above normal summer levels.

Experts expect flooding on the river to worsen throughout the 21st century because of climate change leading to heavier and more persistent rainfall in the Dales catchment.

The work in Bishopthorpe forms part of a wider £45 million York Flood Alleviation Scheme, which was launched after the floods of Boxing Day 2015 and will make 2,000 homes and businesses in the city and surrounding area more resilient to such changes in the climate.

Agency official Chris Ashcroft said recent flooding in Yorkshire had highlighted the importance of projects like this one.

"We would like to thank residents for their patience and cooperation while we have been building these vital community flood defences," he said.

"This work forms part of the £45 million York Flood Alleviation Scheme, which is made up of 18 smaller ‘cells’ like this one."

The spokesman said that last year, a record £5.2 billion government investment to create around 2,000 new flood and coastal defences and better protect 336,000 properties across England was announced.

"Over £146 million has been allocated in 2021-22 to 150 flood schemes across Yorkshire," he said.

"The construction of flood defences are just one of the tactics that can be deployed to protect people and property.

"Residents are urged to sign up for free flood warnings to get vital time to save themselves and their possessions from the devastating effects of flooding by visiting www.gov.uk/flood or contacting Floodline on 0345 988 1188.

"They can also check their flood risk online at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk."