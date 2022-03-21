POLICE are searching for a man who threatened teenagers with a knife.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened in Newmarket Street in Skipton some time between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, February 25, and involved a man who is alleged to have pointed a knife at four teenagers.
A police spokesman said: "The man is described as white, in his 30s, approximately 6ft tall with an average build.
"He was wearing a coat or bodywarmer with a red panel on the front, had a “scruffy” appearance, and he was with two young children.
"CCTV footage from the area has been viewed as part of wider enquiries to identify the man.
"However, the incident has not been captured.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joseph Williams.
"You can also email joseph.williams@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220034657."
