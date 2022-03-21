A CAR retailer has been awarded the Regional Retailer of the Year award by Volvo Car UK for the second year running.

The team at Ray Chapman Motors in Malton received the national award for consistently exceeding the market opportunity and surpassing all targets, despite the difficult ongoing trading conditions created by the pandemic. Sales figures across the board showed high numbers of repeat purchases and customer loyalty.

Measured against numerous criteria, including new and used car sales, part sales and customer retention and satisfaction, Ray Chapman Motors came out on top when competing against 93 other retailers across the UK.

Despite a challenging period for businesses, the Ray Chapman Motors team worked tirelessly to ensure a safe, informative and premium experience for all customers, both virtually and in person. This focus on customer service and satisfaction has enabled the retailer to build a sterling local reputation, which now sets the standard for the UK.

The team was also praised for being dedicated to delivering the highest standards for the Volvo brand across North Yorkshire, and for having some of the highest customer and employee retention rates in the area.

Duncan Chapman, Retailer Principal at Ray Chapman Motors Malton, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded Volvo’s Retailer of the Year accolade for 2021.

“Our team is a fantastic group of highly ambitious and hard-working individuals, who rose to the challenges 2021 presented to continue delivering a tailored and premium experience for each of our customers. We are highly focused on delivering a first-class customer experience and recognise that this must be the bedrock of our business if we are to stand any chance of achieving our sales and service objectives in future years.

“This is a tremendous accolade which we’re incredibly proud of – well done team Ray Chapman Motors.”

Kristian Elvefors, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “Ray Chapman Motors consistently delivers impressive performance, whether it is customer satisfaction, performance against target, or profitability. We are only as good as the team around us, and Duncan has built a team that both Volvo and Ray Chapman Motors can be proud of.

“The award of Retailer of the Year is very much deserved by the team at Ray Chapman Motors.”