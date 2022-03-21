THE Joseph Rowntree Trust has applied to build more homes in New Earswick.

The trust now wants to build 14 homes on a 0.47ha site west of Garthway.

The site presently contains garages, which the trust says are too small for current cars and are no longer needed.

The planning application to City of York Council said: "The development proposal consists of the demolition of a number of existing garage blocks and removal of hardstanding. The site is then to be redeveloped where 14 dwellings are to be erected

"The development will provide 8no. 2-bedroom houses and 6no. 3-bedroom houses. It is expected that all of the houses will be retained by JRHT and offered for social housing."

The application continued: "Car parking will be provided on the basis of 20 spaces for residents and eight visitor spaces. Cycle storage is on the basis of two spaces per unit.

"The communal gardens around the existing apartments fronting Garthway are to be altered to allow for the widening of the northern entrance and also to accommodate parking spaces."

The application also says the buildings reflect the principles of the original New Earswick garden village and will feature measures for lower energy use

Earlier this month, the trust applied to the council for planning permission to demolish garages west of Acacia Avenue on a 0.13ha site to build six affordable homes.