A POPULAR burger restaurant in York seeks to make outside dining more permanent.
Burgsy’s at 9 Castlegate erected awnings and related equipment in a temporary move as part of the Coronavirus regulations when it offered an outdoor-only service.
In it’s planning application to City of York Council, the business commented: “The pavement cafe area has been a big success for Castlegate and having this sheltered has meant customers prefer this area often over dining inside. It is proposed to make this sheltered retractable awning permanent.”
The business says some customers have preferred this sheltered outside area over dining inside, even when colder/wetter.
It added: “The proposals will also offer protection to the listed building for its future viability and offer the public greater opportunity to spend time appreciating the building’s historic character.”
Burgsy’s, a family-run business serving gourmet burgers, originally started in Whitby. It arrived in York several years ago with the popular eatery regularly earning TripAdvisor awards after recommendations from customers.
