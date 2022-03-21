A VILLAGER has raised more than £5,000 for suffering Ukrainian children by walking for 24 hours around his village - undeterred when he collapsed with chest pains part way through his odyssey.

Martin Douthwaite says he received 'incredible' support from fellow residents in Hensall, near Selby, some of whom accompanied him on his circular route.

"Villagers laid out tables of food and drink in various places and some left me boxes of food during the night, and a lady got up at 3am to bring me a hot chocolate " said Martin, who wore a 'Ukraine Great Britain Friendship flag' throughout.

"Children from the local school, Hensall Primary, lined the roads just after I had started to clap me as I walked by. This made me cry as it was so touching.

"The support as I walked round was incredible. I picked up £500 of donations just from people passing me in the village, including people who had already donated but wanted to donate again."

He said he had a 'slight concern' when he suffered a 'little collapse' and chest pains, and an ambulance was called.

However, he was given the all-clear in relation to his heart and, although the paramedics wanted him to go to hospital, he decided not to as he felt better after a while.

Martin has told previously how he was going ahead with the walk despite having undergone surgery just five weeks previously, saying he was sure the suffering he would go through would be nothing compared to the hurt and loss the Ukranians were going through.

He said yesterday that £5,000 had been raised for Save the Children, with donations still coming in.

He said he was asking the charity to write a letter thanking Hensall villagers, as it was them rather than him who had made the £5,000 possible.

Martin said he had decided to organise the walk after watching he terrible suffering the Ukrainians were having to endure, especially the children who had lost siblings, their homes and their future.

" I wanted to raise some money to at least help these children rebuild their lives and who better to partner with than Save The Children?"

Donors have expressed their thanks for his efforts online, with one posting: "Well done Martin, great achievement, keep up the good work for these poor children and their families," and another saying: "Brilliant effort and such a great thing to be able to sponsor someone local. Thank you for having the idea and well done!" A third said: "Such a fantastic but challenging act of kindness, well done."

*To support Martin, go to http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Martin-Douthwaite2, which has already reached £4,337 - more than four times its £1,000 target.