A VILLAGE school is taking steps to ensure they have a greener future with an overhaul of their heating system.

Children at Monk Fryston CE School near Selby are to learn first hand about the benefits of renewable energy.

The school has been awarded a grant from the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to remove the existing fossil fuel gas boilers and install a greener ground source heat pump.

Staff hope this will help to demonstrate to the children at the school and their families the possibilities of greener energy.

The school has been involved in environmental education for some time, and is the proud holder of the Eco Schools Green Flag award.

They have been working with other community buildings in the village to attain carbon neutrality and have signed up to the Let’s Go Zero pledge.

In addition, the children recycle widely, and take actions to reduce energy consumption, traffic pollution, and excessive waste.

Executive head teacher, Rick Weights, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to secure funding for this project. Our children take climate change very seriously and want us to show that we are doing our bit to reduce carbon emissions. Installing renewable energy will enable them to see for themselves how we are eliminating fossil fuels, and understand what can be achieved by installing alternative technology.”

The award of funding is the result of two years’ work towards the project, where a number of obstacles have had to be navigated to achieve success.

It is part of a wider scheme that aims to install additional energy measures to achieve carbon neutrality.

Further funding is being sought to enable the installation of solar panel arrays and LED lighting, as well as fitting new windows and doors for better thermal insulation. Improving the biodiversity of the school grounds and reducing the amount of food waste by composting are also being addressed.

The work of the school has been showcased in a national webinar hosted by the Let’s Go Zero campaign, which can be viewed on their website.

Work on the installation of a heat pump at the primary school should commence at Easter and will be finished in time for the start of the new school year in September.