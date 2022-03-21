TESCO is looking to open a Tesco Express in the former Wackers fish and chip restaurant in Gillygate, York.
The supermarket chain has applied to City of York Council to put up new signage and advertising, along with coolers and air conditioning in two separate planning applications.
The application for the coolers and air conditioning recently came up before the Guildhall Planning Panel, who said they neither supported or opposed the application, but had concerns over the lack of details about noise in the application, given the number of homes in the area.
Wackers closed in 2020, after 25 years of trading. The couple who ran it for 14 years, Dave and Jill Richards announced their retirement that December, with the business not reopening since lockdown restrictions were lifted some time earlier.
