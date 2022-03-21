Hold on to your dance cards, series two of Netflix's regency drama might be almost here but here's your chance to live as the Bridgertons do.

We have been eagerly waiting to return to the Ton since the popular period series dropped in December 2020.

Now that Lady Whistledown and her readers are just moments away, we are searching for a way to bring Bridgerton's unique brand of escapism to life.

“It’s fair to say that Netflix’s Bridgerton provides much needed TV escapism, and because of that it leads to many viewers dreaming of their ideal, Regency-style home," Daniel Copley, Consumer Spokesperson at Zoopla said.

Bridgerton family. Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Mr Copley added: "With the incredible glamour of period features, including grand driveways, sweeping land and high ceilings, these properties available to buy on Zoopla - one of which was even previously owned by the Queen’s cousin - will allow you to indulge even the most dramatic of Georgian fantasies."

Whether you're vying to be 'Diamond of the Season' and blend in with the aristocracy or you're more Lady Whistledown and want to see all the secrets inside, we've got you covered.

Here are some of the most popular Bridgerton-style homes on the market right now courtesy of Zoopla.

READ MORE: See all the Bridgerton filming locations around the UK

READ MORE: Best places for book lovers to visit this World Book Day across England

Best Bridgerton-style homes for sale in the UK

17-bed detached house

17-bed detached house for sale. Credit: Zoopla

Zoopla says that Penylan Mansion is surely one of the finest privately owned estates in Wales and we're inclined to agree.

Location: Llechryd, Cardigan SA43

Number of bedrooms: 17

Number of bathrooms: 7

Number of reception rooms: 10

Special features: Swimming pool, 20 acres of land

Price: £4,000,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

2 bed flat

2 bed flat. Credit: Zoopla

Camden Crescent is a stunning example of Bath's iconic Georgian architecture and this property is also conveniently located, just a short walk from the city centre.

Location: Camden Crescent, Bath BA1

Number of bedrooms: 2

Number of bathrooms: 1

Number of reception rooms: 2

Special features: Private self-contained access and two courtyard spaces

Price: £485,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

5 bed detached house

5 bed detached house. Credit: Zoopla

Landseer House brings the Regency romance of Bridgerton to life in the form of a tranquil and charming country home in Sussex.

Location: Cow Lane, Sidlesham, Chichester PO20

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of reception rooms: 5

Special features: Annexe cottage, 2.35 acres of land, Regency-style summer house and pond

Price: £2,300,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

10 bed detached house

10 bed detached house. Credit: Zoopla

Need a property that could fit all the Bridgerton clan and still have room to spare? Look no further than the Grade II listed Lincolnshire mansion, Longhills Hall.

Location: Sleaford Road, Branston, Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN4

Number of bedrooms: 10

Number of bathrooms: 5

Number of reception rooms: 6

Special features: 18th-century fireplace and many other period features, 4 acres of land, 3 en-suite bedrooms

Price: £2,300,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

7 bed detached house

7 bed detached house. Credit: Zoopla

Hidden away in East Sussex, Lower Stoneham House is a jewel of a property with no shortage of character and period features.

Location: Stoneham, Lewes BN8

Number of bedrooms: 7

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of reception rooms: 5

Special features: 2 bedroom Annexe cottage, heated outdoor pool, garage and car barn

Price: £3,000,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

READ MORE: Bridgerton series 2 pop covers: Netflix teases fans with soundtrack ahead of new series

READ MORE: Bridgerton full cast for series two: Who is returning and new faces

8 bed detached house

8 bed detached house. Credit: Zoopla

Cleeve Hill House is a peaceful Somerset countryside dream that you'll not want to wake up from.

Location: Midford, Bath, Somerset BA2

Number of bedrooms: 8

Number of bathrooms: 3

Number of reception rooms: 5

Special features: Annexe cottage, 1.10 acres of land, Private parking

Price: £2,100,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

4 bed terraced house

4 bed terraced house. Credit: Zoopla

This Grade A Listed building was originally built in 1665 and owned by The Earls of Kintore and the Latin poet Arthur Johnson. It has been beautifully converted into eight flats and six houses.

Location: Tower House, Keith Hall, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire AB51

Number of bedrooms: 4

Number of bathrooms: 2

Number of reception rooms: 2

Special features: Matterport tour available on request, sauna, 26 acres, landscaped garden, lake

Price: £2,300,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

6 bed detached house

6 bed detached house. Credit: Zoopla

This breathtaking mansion on the Isle of Man is currently for sale and we're just wondering if any Rakes or Debutantes out there could lend us a cool £3 mill'?

Location: Fort Anne Road, Douglas, Isle Of Man IM1

Number of bedrooms: 6

Number of bathrooms: 4

Number of reception rooms: 4

Special features: South-facing outdoor heated swimming pool, 5-vehicle garage and EV charging point, coastal views and historic and still accessible servants' quarters

Price: £3,250,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

2 bedroom flat

2 bedroom flat. Credit: Zoopla

Living in this Grade 1 listed home, located on the first floor of a Georgian property that overlooks the monumental The British Museum must be like walking through history.

Location: Museum Street, London WC1A

Number of bedrooms: 2

Number of bathrooms: 2

Number of reception rooms: Open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room

Special features: Studio office, sought-after Bloomsbury location, cloakroom storage space

Price: £1,975,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.

5 bed property

5 bed property. Credit: Zoopla

Beckets Barn, just outside the village of Rye, is a gorgeous barn conversion that we can really see ourselves getting used to.

Location: Fairfield, Brookland, Romney Marsh, Kent TN29

Number of bedrooms: 5

Number of bathrooms: 4

Number of reception rooms: 2

Special features: Heated indoor swimming pool, gym, paddock, EV charging point, air conditioning

Price: £1,750,000

Find out more about this property via the Zoopla website.