A LAMPPOST in historic Minster Gates, York, has been destroyed after it was hit by a vehicle.

Police and council workers were at the scene this morning (Monday, March 21) removing the ornate street light at the junction of Minster Gates and High Petergate, in the city centre.York Press: Lamppost

City of York Council said: "Please be aware a vehicle has collided with a street light. Thankfully there are no injuries and council engineers are on scene to keep everyone safe and to remove the light as quickly as possible."