A LAMPPOST in historic Minster Gates, York, has been destroyed after it was hit by a vehicle.
Police and council workers were at the scene this morning (Monday, March 21) removing the ornate street light at the junction of Minster Gates and High Petergate, in the city centre.
City of York Council said: "Please be aware a vehicle has collided with a street light. Thankfully there are no injuries and council engineers are on scene to keep everyone safe and to remove the light as quickly as possible."
⚠️ Minster Gates, city centre.Please be aware a vehicle has collided with a street light. Thankfully there are no injuries and @NYorksPolice @NYP_York and council engineers are on scene to keep everyone safe and to remove the light as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/ccCqAz3O7K— City of York Council (@CityofYork) March 21, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment