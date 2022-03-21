A NEW shop has opened at a popular York retail park.
The first new store opening of the year at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York is premium sportswear brand Champion who opened their doors on Saturday (March 19).
Founded in 1919 in New York, Champion launched their first flagship London store in 2017 in Soho, and has become known for premium athleisure including its iconic branded sweatshirts. The new launch at York Designer Outlet marks the seventh outlet site for the brand, joining their Cheshire Oaks and West Midlands Designer Outlet stores.
Champion joins existing sportwear stores at the outlet such as Adidas and Nike, expanding the outlet’s health and wellness offering with guests invited to shop the brands signature styles for men, women and children from sweatshirts and hoodies to branded sports accessories.
In celebration of the opening, Champion gave away goody bags to the lucky first 100 customers who spend over £100 in the store. The exclusive Champion branded bags included a variety of items including a reusable water bottle, stickers and a handy sanitizer key ring bottle as well as a lucky dip card which included prizes ranging from exclusive discounts to free footwear, hoodies and even a couple of complete outfits.
Paul Tyler, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York said: “We’re so excited to welcome the Champion store to the York Designer Outlet. Not only does it mark our first new store opening of this year, but the much-loved brand will also broaden the premium sportwear offering our centre guests can find here in York.”
