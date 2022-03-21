Ivy is a four-year-old female Collie / German Shepherd cross who was brought to the RSPCA’s Landing Lane animal home because her previous owner could no longer keep her.

Staff at the animal home describe her as a ‘very sweet natured girl’ who loves everyone she meets and is always keen to say hello.

“She is a busy and active girl who enjoys going on her walks and investigating new things,” one staff member said.

Ivy can be a little unsure around other dogs but staff have been working on her training and distraction methods which are working really well.

Potential adopters will need to keep up with this training as she is very intelligent and keen to learn things, this keeps her brain occupied and stimulated.

Ivy is a great dog with people and will sit for hours if she can getting cuddles and fusses from the staff.

After that she is keen to get out and play fetch with her favourite ball.

Ivy is muzzle trained and wears a muzzle when out on a walk.

“We are asking that this does not put any potential adopters off her as the muzzle really does not bother her so we are hoping it will not bother you either,” the staff member said.

Ivy is a very loving dog who deserves a second chance of happiness.

Staff say she will make a great addition to the family and be a loyal and faithful best friend.

Ivy is suitable to live with children aged 10 years and over but will need to be the only pet in the home.

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of our local supporters to allow us to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.

To find our more visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk