THE Archbishop of York has called on P & O to reconsider its decision to fire ferry workers - and urged the Government to intervene if it doesn't.
Stephen Cottrell said he was deeply concerned by the impact of the sackings of P&O staff members based in Hull.
"This has been done without recourse to any of the usual processes, nor does it treat workers with the dignity and respect they deserve," he said.
"I call on P&O management to reconsider this decision, especially in the light of the huge profits their parent company makes.
"If P&O isn’t prepared to right this wrong, then I sincerely hope the Secretary of State for Transport will use every power available to him to intervene and restrict the company’s ability to operate until the matter is satisfactorily resolved."
