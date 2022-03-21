POLICE seized a substantial amount of drugs and made an arrest after they stopped an Audi A3.
North Yorkshire Police say the driver of an Audi A3 2.0 TDI was stopped last night (March 21).
Sgt Paul Cording was on shift last night and attended the incident.
He said: "A flying start to the shift after the vehicle was stopped on the outskirts of Harrogate.
"I was then joined my my colleagues from Operation Expedite and a search recovered a substantial amount of what's believed to be Class A drugs.
"One in custody."
