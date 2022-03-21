FOUR people were arrested after police stopped a vehicle last night.

North Yorkshire Police say officers were called in to help colleagues from Humberside Police last night (March 20).

Sgt Paul Cording said: "Some great work by our friends from Humberside Roads Policing after a cloned vehicle believed responsible for thefts in West Yorkshire and North Yorkshire was sighted.

"We headed to assist, but the vehicle had been stopped and four people were arrested before we got there."