FIRE crews were called to the scene of a warehouse fire earlier today - and were forced to move 50 tonnes of waste.
Crews from Selby, Acomb and Tadcaster attended a report of a fire to food waste in a large warehouse in Market Weighton Road in Balne at around 8am today.
The crews extinguished and removed around 50 tonnes of fire load with diggers. The fire caused minor damage to the warehouse.
Eight breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and two thermal imaging cameras were used to extinguish the fire, which is believe to be due to spontaneous combustion.
