FIRE crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision earlier today.
A crew from Acomb and Easingwold attended a report of three vehicle road traffic collision in Alne Road in Tollerton at around 2.20pm today.
All persons were out of the vehicles on arrival of the fire service. One female was treated at scene for neck pain and shock and given oxygen therapy.
"The casualty was left with ambulance crews," a spokesperson for the fire service said.
The fire service also made the scene safe.
