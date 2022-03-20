THE York Irish Association came together on Saturday for some St Patrick's Festival fun - celebrating all things Irish.
The event took place in a marquee in St. Sampson's Square in the city centre - and the activities were all about celebrating and continuing to bring an understanding of Irish tradition and culture to York, bringing fun and enjoyment to the city for people of all ages who have an interest in Irish culture and celebrating the unique connections between York and Ireland.
Brendan Tannam, chair of the York Irish Association said: "We were delighted to be hosting our sixth York Irish St. Patrick's Festival. With Irish dancing performances, live music and a ceilidh, there was something for everyone to enjoy."
The York Irish Association is a community group which was set up in May 2014. The main objectives of York Irish are to raise awareness of and celebrate Irish culture and tradition.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.