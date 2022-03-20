RESIDENTS and staff at a care home in North Yorkshire celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick’s Day this week.
Thistle Hill Care Centre in Knaresborough was decorated with shamrocks and everyone got dressed up in green to mark the day.
Staff and residents at the home marked the day by baking Guinness cupcakes, making shamrock decorations, learning some Irish words and phrases, learning Irish dances, going on a virtual tour of Ireland, listening to Irish music.
General manager, Mandy Scott, said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints’ days.
"We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”
Head chef Paul Drinkel prepared a fantastic Irish spread with traditional Irish dishes such as boiled bacon, Irish stew, soda bread, colcannon and black pudding all washed down with Guinness or an Irish whiskey.
