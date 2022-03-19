A WOMAN in York is searching for the owner of a lost bird - which she believes could be an emu.
Helen Shiels, from York, spotted the big bird running across one of the holes at Fulford Golf Club on Thursday at around 6pm.
Helen said: "I couldn't believe my eyes, I had to double take.
"The bird looked really frightened and confused. It looked like it couldn't fly away."
Helen has spoken with her friends, who are keen bird spotters, and they believe it could either be an emu or a rhea bird.
If you recognise the bird in the picture, or know who the owner is, contact Helen by email on: helen.shiels@yahoo.co.uk.
"I just want it to be reconnected with its owner," Helen added.
