A CHURCH in York has organised a 'Ribbon Wall' on its grounds to show support and solidarity for Ukraine during the current war crisis.
St Mary’s Church, in Haxby, has set up the ribbon wall to display the support for the people of Ukraine, together with their prayers for peace, following the invasion from Russia last month.
A spokesperson for the church said: "Donations of money and gifts of kindness are essential for aid agencies, but we wanted to reveal our compassion and our humanity as a visible sign of solidarity.
"Everyone is welcome to participate, it’s a community space for all. St Mary’s lies in the centre of the Main Street - with all the ribbons it’s easy to find.
"Not everyone has money to donate, not everyone has a spare room, but we are in awe at the resilience and determination shown by the Ukrainian people in the face of aggression."
