BOTH vehicles from a fire station have been called to the scene of a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
Both Selby appliances have just been mobilised to the scene of a collision on the A19 near Whitley.
"Please avoid the area until the incident is resolved," said station manager, Tony Walker.
He shared this on Twitter:
Both #Selby appliances have just been mobilised to an RTC on the A19 near Whitley. Please avoid the area until the incident is resolved. @NYP_Selby @theyorkmix @Selby_Times @yorkpress #notjustfires pic.twitter.com/wEnkCuFwmA— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) March 19, 2022
