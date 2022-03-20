A BUS service, which operates in York, will donate 10p from every ticket sold today to support those hit by the crisis in Ukraine.

Today, Coastliner is "Standing With Ukraine" by donating 10p from every ticket sold on all Transdev buses right across the North, including in York and North Yorkshire.

The money will be donated to support The Disasters Emergency Committee, who are helping with the crisis in Ukraine after the Russian invasion last month.

To donate to the committee online, or find out more information, click here.