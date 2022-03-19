A RAILWAY in North Yorkshire has funded a trial tree planting initiative, with more than 300 planted in a landfill site, as part of a partnership.
In partnership with The Conservation Volunteers (TCV) and Treemendous, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has funded the tree planting initiative, to gradually transform the site into a nature reserve with public access.
Kerry Fieldhouse, lineside conservation officer at the NYMR said: “We are really pleased to be able to support TCV with this tree planting initiative which establishes woodland copses that will help connect habitats benefitting both the local community and wildlife."
Using six native broadleaf species, the planting forms part of the Harewood Whin reclamation project, to turn the site into a green public space with benefits for people, wildlife and the environment as a whole.
This trial forms part of a wider tree planting initiative, through which the NYMR has helped secure and establish a 30-year commitment.
