EMERGENCY services have been called to a road in York and have put a diversion in place due to piles of rubbish in the road.
North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been called to the incident in York Road near the junction with Carr Lane - where there is traffic disruption.
A spokesperson for City of York Council shared this on Twitter:
There’s currently a traffic disruption on York Road near the junction with Carr Lane. If you are travelling nearby please plan an alternative route and avoid the area.— City of York Council (@CityofYork) March 19, 2022
We will share further updates once we have them.
