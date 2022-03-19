EMERGENCY services were called to an incident earlier today after a bin wagon caught on fire in York
North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in York Road near the junction with Carr Lane - where there has been traffic disruption.
A spokesperson for City of York Council said that this morning in Front Street, Acomb, some material on the back of the electric bin wagon caught fire. This was on a commercial round.
They said: "Our driver reacted quickly and ejected part of the load into the street to prevent a major incident. All staff are safe and unharmed.
"The vehicle appears to be okay but will be fully checked over. The fire service have been in attendance as have Waste and Highways to recover all tipped material and clear up.
"A sweeper will be on site soon for a full clear up. Our sincere apologies for any problems caused."
As of noon (12pm), all waste has now been cleared and the road has been swept - and it has now reopened.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.