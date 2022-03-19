TRAIN operators are working together to provide support to Ukrainian arrivals by offering free onward travel to their final destinations in Britain.
The scheme will go live tomorrow (March 20) and complements offers made by the European railway family to provide safe and free passage for Ukrainians.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are working tirelessly to help Ukrainians travelling to Britain fleeing conflict.
“It is hugely welcome that the transport industry has come together to offer free rail, tram, bus and coach onward travel from any international port, airport or train station.
“The UK stands with the Ukrainian people and those fleeing Putin’s brutal invasion.”
To make sure the scheme is as simple as possible, the Rail Delivery Group has worked across the industry and Government so that Ukrainian arrivals who have entered the UK will be able to travel for free on the national rail network by showing their Ukrainian passport and a boarding pass or ticket showing arrival into the UK.
They will have 48 hours from arrival in the UK to complete their journey. The scheme applies to all train operators in Great Britain - and many bus and coach operators are also offering free onward travel to final destinations.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.