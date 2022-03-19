FIRE crews were called to an incident in York involving a youth that had got stuck up a tree.
A crew from York were called to the incident in Glen Road at around 6pm yesterday.
The team assisted a youth who had climbed a tree and was unable to get back down.
The crew used a triple extension ladder to guide the young man down.
