YORK was enjoying another day of glorious sunshine today - but forecasters say it will get even warmer next week.
Temperatures are set to peak at 13C in York today, and only 10C tomorrow.
But forecasters expect high pressure to build over and to the east of the UK next week, feeding in warm air from the south.
And that could maximum temperatures rise to 16C on Tuesday and 17C on Wednesday, with long sunny periods.
It should then remain almost as warm and sunny for the rest of the week.
