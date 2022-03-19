A GROUP of local artists is staging an exhibition at York's City Screen cinema.

The first phase of Navigators Art's exhibition, 'Moving Pictures,' has already opened in the cafe's display space and part two opens tomorrow (Sunday) evening in the upstairs gallery.

Both will be on show until April 15.

One of the artists involved, Richard Kitchen, said Navigators Art was a group of local artists originally set up in 2019 by MA students at York St John University.

He said two postgraduates, himself and Steve Beadle, went on to work at The Malthouse studios and Piccadilly Pop Up gallery, where they exhibited as part of a team and initiated community engagements such as mentoring young emerging artists.

The redevelopment of the Piccadilly building prompted them to resurrect Navigators as a channel for making and showing work, and for their first post-lockdown project they had invited fellow artist and teacher Timothy Morrison to join them.

He said they hoped to open up the group to others in the future and to establish a fluid collective of artists, writers and other creatives.

He said they encouraged inquiries from potential collaborators, particularly those who were less established and had no regular platform for displaying work.

He added that navigators could be found on Instagram and Facebook as @navigatorsart .