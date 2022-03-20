A MUM was left stunned by a random act of kindness when a complete stranger helped pay for her fuel - because ‘times are hard’.

Katie Longbotham, who works as a doctor for the NHS, had just filled up her tank with diesel at the ASDA filling station at Monks Cross, York, when her day took a surprising turn.

When she went to pay - and with fuel prices rocketing amid the crisis in Ukraine - she was expecting a bill of around £70.

But the sales assistant told her she would only be paying around £50.

The ASDA worker explained that a man had just been in and handed her £200, telling her to ‘take a bit’ off people’s bills as ‘everyone is struggling at the moment’.

Katie, who lives in York and has just had her first child, Ophelia, who was born on January 5, said she was currently on maternity leave and money was tight.

And she said the unexpected act of kindness from a stranger made her day.

Katie said: “I know it is only £20 but when you are reading the news and losing faith in human nature - it is a reminder that there is a bit of good in this world.

“Sometimes it’s those small things that make a big difference. Especially in current times when we’re hearing about a lot of awful things going on out there in the world.

“I’m on maternity leave at the moment and things are tight - they are for everybody at the moment.

“I like to think that when I’m a bit better off I may be able to do something similar.”

Katie said she believes the mystery benefactor was a man just in front of her in the petrol station queue.

Although she didn’t see him, she believes he may have been driving a blue Toyota.

“I hope this will get back to him, and I want to say thank you for reminding me that there is good out there,” she said.

“Hopefully he has made other people’s day as well.

“I hope someone else might read this and think ‘I will do something nice’.

“I know this is a drop in the ocean in the grand scheme of things, but what a really nice thing.”

The stranger made his random act of kindness on Monday evening this week, shortly before 6.30pm, said Katie.

She added: “It brought a smile to my face and really made my day; sometimes you need to be reminded that there is so much good out there in this world still.

“So to the mysterious kind stranger - thank you!”

The Press approached ASDA for a comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.