A SENIOR councillor will review a package of measures to improve accessibility to York city centre tomorrow (Tuesday, March 22) - following the start of a statutory consultation over controversial proposals to restrict blue badge access to the footstreets zone.

The decision session for executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, will examine progress to-date on measures including the installation of dropped kerbs and additional dedicated disabled bays on streets, along with improvements to pavements.

A consultation on the removal of exemptions and waivers in the footstreet area started on Thursday, March 10 and is due to run until Friday, April 1, said a council spokesperson.

“Depending on the level of response, it is currently proposed to be debated at either the May or June decision session for the executive member for transport,” they said.

The removal of Blue Badge parking has met with fierce resistance from disability and equality campaigners.

A report to the decision session says the implementation of disabled parking bays was "recognised as a significant mitigation to the changes to footstreets that affected Blue Badge holders".

It said they had been installed in St Saviourgate, Carmelite Street, Dundas Street, Piccadilly, Duncombe Place, St Andrewgate and Deangate.

“A review of the signing and lining in these areas is currently ongoing,” it said.

“Work is ongoing with York Wheels to improve the Dial-&-Ride service to better meet the need of service users. The council is also supporting the specification for the new Dial-&-Ride vehicle fleet.”

Cllr D’Agorne said the improvements set out the authority’s desire to ensure that the city centre was safe and welcoming for all.

“Throughout the first few months of this work, we have faced various practical challenges whilst trying to implement the actions agreed, particularly those inherent to our historic city centre streets,” he said. “Despite this, we are progressing with the action plan.

“Whilst balancing the need to keep people safe, we are introducing a number of measures we hope will make the city centre more accessible.

“We are prioritising the introduction of more dropped kerbs and more disabled parking bays, whilst investing in such crucial services as Dial & Ride and Shopmobility.

“As well as more ways to help people get to the city centre we also want to make it a better space for all to enjoy, with more seating areas, more accessible and better disabled toilets and improved pavements.

“The input of residents, businesses and stakeholders has helped to shape this work and future plans, and we will continue to consult and share updates.”