YORK city centre retailers are ‘surprised’ and ‘unnerved’ after a senior councillor said he now opposes building a multi-storey car park to replace parking spaces lost near Clifford’s Tower.

Council deputy leader Andy D’Agorne said there was now “no financial justification” for creating the multi-storey in St George’s Field when Castle car park shuts. The Green Party councillor said it was not acceptable in any cost-benefit term and he thought it should be scrapped.

But York BID executive director Andrew Lowson said his comments had “unnerved” some city centre retailers.

He said that while many business owners supported the aim to reduce car travel, there was the “unavoidable fact” that their customers relied on city centre car parks, just like out-of-town retail parks.

“City retailers point out that it’s not always practical for residents travelling from outlying villages or hotel guests travelling by car to use public transport,” he said.

“Many businesses want to see the city achieve green ambitions, but as part of a phased plan.”

He said the BID board had supported the Castle Gateway project on the premise the public realm proposals received good public support and new parking facilities, important to city businesses, would be constructed.

“In light of the deputy leader’s comments, the BID will canvass its members to understand their views on this new development.”

Nick Brown, boss of Browns department store in Davygate, said it "comes as a surprise" that the need to replace the car parking spaces lost at the Castle Car Park was being challenged by some councillors.

He said the new plaza around Clifford's Tower would enhance the area and encourage more people to visit York, and those arriving by car would need parking spaces on their arrival .

He added: "It is vital we retain enough car spaces for York centre to be able to compete with the out of town retail malls who have ample free car parking.

“Retail is an important part of the city centre offer and requires the council to provide a balanced environment to ensure the centre continues to thrive.”

Meanwhile Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance, has distanced himself from Cllr D’Agorne’s comments about the car park plans.

He said the council remained "absolutely clear" in its commitment to replacing parking spaces lost with the closure of Castle Car Park, to ensure local businesses were supported in their recovery.

“Retailers and businesses are rightly concerned about an approach which would see a major loss of car parking without providing an alternative parking solution, and we have seen no evidence that it is in the best interest of the city,” he said.

“To understand the best parking solution all options are currently being investigated and any decisions made will be based on a clear and comprehensive business case, listening to the views of residents and businesses.”