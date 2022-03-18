A PLANNED strike at a York factory is set to go ahead next week.

Workers at sweet makers Valeo in Low Poppleton will stop production on Monday (March 21) in a dispute over pay.

The York factory manufacturers Fox’s Glacier Mints, Poppets, Mint Humbugs and own brand sweets for the UK’s biggest supermarkets.

The GMB Union say their attempts to bring the company back to the table to re-open negotiations have so far not been taken up.

Workers will stop production lines as they walk out at 5pm.

Katherine Mitchell, GMB Organiser, said: “GMB members never make the decision to take industrial action lightly.

“However, as inflation and the cost-of-living soars, our members have been left with choosing whether to buy food or heat their homes.

“Valeo is profitable thanks to the hard work and commitment of our members, and they deserve to have this recognised through decent rates of pay and having the terms and conditions respected.

“Instead, Valeo choose to offer our members a derisory below inflation two-year deal, reduce annual leave and overtime premiums, and attack their right to organise for better pay and conditions through the GMB as their trade union.

“This is an absolute kick in the teeth for a workforce that bent over backwards to keep the supply chain going right throughout the pandemic.”

As previously reported by The Press, York Central Rachael Maskell MP said she has met with workers at Valeo to hear their concerns ahead of the strike.

Dozens of GMB members voted to walk out after Valeo bosses offered below inflation pay rise, excluded the lowest paid workers from a one-off payment and took two days holiday off others.

Low Poppleton was the scene of another strike by GMB members in 2016 when it was owned by Tangerine Confectionery who have since been taken over by Valeo.

The Press has tried to contact the company for a comment and we'll add it here when we hear back.