Supermarket giant Morrisons has announced it's selling the Miami Lay-Z-Spa with a massive saving and in perfect time for the predicted heatwave.
The Miami Lay-Z-Spa is normally £449 but for a limited time only, hot tub fans can save a huge £149 and grab the luxury spa experience for just £300.
But if you want to bag the 30% saving then you will need to act quickly as there is only limited stock available and the deal is in-store only.
The Miami Lay-Z-Spa can seat up to four people and comes with a 120 AirJet™ Massage System for families to enjoy the luxury spa experience in the comfort of their own garden.
Even better the Spa offers a relaxation system that promises to improve any stressful day.
If you fancy getting your hands on the luxury spa then you can find out where your local Morrisons is via the website.
Sales of garden furniture and hot tubs are likely to soar again this summer, as heatwaves approach and garden parties return.
But do not worry if you miss out on this great deal from Morrisons as Lay-Z-Spa has always got great deals running and you can see them via the website.
