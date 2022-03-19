Netflix users have already seen a recent pay hike but it looks like a change to who can use your account could be on the way.

The streaming service has been trialling a new scheme in three countries including in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

Up until now, users have been able to share a Netflix plan on multiple profiles regardless of where viewers live.

However, this could be set to change with the streaming giant looking to introduce a further charge for sharing your password outside your immediate household.

Lee Jung-jae, Oh Young-soo on Squid Game. Credit: Noh Juhan | Netflix

Chengyi Long, Director of Product Innovation for Netflix said in an official blog, they are launching and testing two new features as part of the trial.

Long added: "We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans."

The post went on to reveal: "So for the last year we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more. And over the next few weeks, we’ll launch and test two new features for our members in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru."

What are the two new possible Netflix features?





Add an Extra Member

Members on Netflix's Standard and Premium plans will be able to add sub-accounts for up to two people they don’t live with.

Each user will have their own profile, personalised recommendations, login and password.

This is currently being offered at a lower price of 2,380 CLP in Chile, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru and is yet to be expanded to the UK.

Transfer Profile to a New Account

Members on Netflix's Basic, Standard, and Premium plans will be able to share their account and transfer profile information either to a new account or an extra member sub-account.

This means they will keep their viewing history, the My List feature as well as personalised recommendations.

These changes have not been announced for the UK or expanded to other countries expect from the three in the trial.

However, we are to understand that these changes could be on their way with Long adding in the post: "We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world."