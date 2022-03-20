THIS area of York is shown to have the highest Covid-19 case rate in the city, according to the latest data.
According to the latest update on the Covid map from the UK Health Security Agency, South Bank and Dringhouses has the highest Covid rate in York at 1,033 cases per 100,000 population. This means that the area is shaded dark purple on the map, as the rate is between 800 and 1599. There are currently 82 cases in this area.
Other areas of the city which are shaded dark purple on the map include Holgate East - with a rate of 904.6, Clifton Without and Skelton - with a rate of 831.4, New Earswick - with a rate of 879, Huntington - with a rate of 940.1 and Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake with a rate of 992.1.
The Fulford, Heslington and University area has the lowest Covid-19 case rate in York at 480.7 - and there are currently 47 cases in the area. Like the majority of the city, this area is shaded in a lighter purple as the rate is between 400 and 799.
The second lowest rate is in York city centre at 480.9 - with 67 cases in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the York's overall Covid rate stands at 691 cases per 100,000 population - with a total of 58,238 recorded in the City of York Council area during the pandemic so far.
You can view the latest Covid map here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.