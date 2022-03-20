If Valentine's Day was too cheesy a date for you to pop the question, you've got another chance with National Proposal Day.

March 20 is National Proposal Day so if you're looking for an excuse to make the ultimate gesture of love - here it is.

Getting down on one knee and asking that all-important question looks different to all of us but that perfect proposal always starts with the perfect ring.

Teardrop or pear-shaped, we have put together a list of rings in all shapes and sizes.

Here are some of the diamonds available at H.Samuel to help you find the one once you've found yours.

H.Samuel Engagement rings for National Proposal Day

Diamond Engagement rings

9ct White Gold 0.25ct Total Diamond Square Cluster Ring

If you're looking for a fairytale ring to go with your happily ever after then look no further.

This White Gold Diamond Cluster ring features central a pear-cut claw set diamond.

The 9-carat ring is the picture of elegance and totals 0.50ct in weight.

This stunning ring is currently 20 percent off and is available for £1499 via the H.Samsuel website.

9ct White Gold 0.50ct Total Diamond Solitaire Twist Ring

Treat your special someone to a bit of sparkle with this divine white gold ring.

The brilliant-cut solitaire diamond is set within four claws with a gorgeous centre-piece with a pair of stylish shoulders on either side, H. Samuel describes.

The total diamond weight of this ring is 0.50ct and it is currently part of the 20% off sale.

Take home this solitaire diamond ring for £550 via the H. Samuel website.

A man proposing to a woman in front of a sunset. Credit: Canva

Gold Engagement rings

The Forever Diamond 18ct Gold 0.25ct Ring

If your relationship is forever, say it with this 18-carat gold ring.

Picture your loved one's face as they take in the unique flower cut jewel which is exclusive to H. Samuel.

Made up of 73 facets, the ring is available in sized H to T.

Pop the question for £1499 via the H. Samuel website.

9ct Yellow Gold 0.33ct Total Diamond Solitaire Twist Ring

This yellow gold solitaire twist ring is equal parts classic and enchanting, not to mention it's currently 20% off.

Make the ultimate romantic gesture with its cushion-shaped centrepiece with its single brilliant-cut diamond set within four claws.

The 9 carat yellow gold ring has a minimum total diamond weight of 0.33ct.

Add this stunning engagement ring to your basket for £999 via the H. Samuel website.

Pear Drop Engagement rings

9ct White Gold 0.50ct Total Diamond Halo Ring

If you're looking to drop some extremely subtle hints this National Proposal Day, we recommend forwarding the links to this stunning 9ct White Gold 0.50ct Total Diamond Halo Ring.

Imagine that special someone's face as you bend a knee and open the box to this classic central pear cut diamond - can you picture it?

The Halo ring is currently 20% off and can be yours for £1499.

Book your in-store appointment or prepare for your happily ever after via the H.Samuel website.

Le Vian 14ct Strawberry Gold Topaz & 0.37ct Diamond Ring

Crafted in 14-carat strawberry gold, the striking pear-cut topaz is the star of the show in a three-claw setting

This luxurious diamond ring by Le Vian is complimented with split shoulders and set with sparkling nude diamonds.

H.Samuel describes it as "an enchanting and intricate touch of elegance." and the ring is available in sizes I to S.

Plus, it is currently on sale and could be yours for £1199 via the H. Samuel website.