The Perfume Shop has revealed timeless and classic scents just in time for Mother's Day.
Mother's Day lands on Sunday, March 27 this year and it is time to pick the perfect fragrance for that special someone.
The Perfume Shop is also planting a tree for every bottle sold on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 26.
There are huge savings on lots of big brand fragrances for your mum or grandma, including Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Ralph Lauren.
Timeless and classic scents for Mother's Day at The Perfume Shop
For Her
- Yves Saint Laurent Opium Black EDP - From £56, 30ml
- Dior Joy By Dior EDP - From £59, 30ml
- Estée Lauder Beautiful EDP - From £27, 15ml
- Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche EDT - From £54, 50ml
- Lancôme La Vie Est Belle EDP - From £57.00, 30ml
- Cacharel Anais Anais EDT - From £34.50, 30ml
- Chanel No.5 EDP - From £62, 35ml
- Nina Ricci L’air du Temps EDT - From £37.50, 30ml
- Jean Paul Gaultier Classique EDT - From £47, 30ml
- Ralph Lauren Safari EDP - From £43, 75ml
Buy now from The Perfume Shop here.
