Mother’s Day is just over a week away and if you’re struggling to find the perfect gift for your mum, grandma or mother-in-law, look no further.

Often it can seem like the person you’re buying for has everything, making the gift buying process a tough one.

If you’re looking to buy gifts for Mother’s Day and know someone that would love to receive beauty, fashion or fragrance gifts, look no further.

Superdrug has created a Mother’s Day gift guide of gifts that are all under £50. All offers mentioned are available now until Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Superdrug Mother’s Day gifts

If you know a special lady that loves to take some time out to pamper herself, Superdrug has plenty to offer with the Baylis & Harding Jojoba, Vanilla & Almond Oil Heart Set, available for £15.

Why not treat them to the Sanctuary Spa Slumber Box Gift Set? Relaxing is important and for £20, this could be yours.

Give the gift of perfume this Mother’s Day with the new Ariana Grande Thank U Next 2.0, it’ll cost £30.

The new Lancome La Nuit Tresor Intense perfume is also available and could make a great gift. You can buy it for £50.

Or gift the Superdrug Layering Lab EDT’s to the ladies in your life this Mother’s Day. There’s a variety of scents and they’ll cost you £7.99 or you can get two for £12.

If you know someone that takes pride in her nails and deserves a treat, you can buy the Superdrug Nail Treatments: Strengthen & Moisturise for £4.99 each.

Studio False Nails are also an option with their 10 new styles and finishes. These are available for £5.99 each.

Skincare is important and trying new products or grabbing another of your favourites can be exciting.

Superdrug is offering its customers £5 worth of points when they spend £30 on Mother’s Day skincare and it’s all available on the buy one get one free offer too.

So if you think you’d like to treat your loved ones to some skincare, there’s plenty to try including the B. Melting Cleansing Balm (£9.99), the B. Brightening Serum (£14.99) and the B. Moisturising Day Cream SPF30 (£16.99).

It doesn’t stop there – Superdrug is also selling gifts fit for the fashion lover in your life. With a 3 for £10 offer on selected jewellery, it’s well worth a look.

This Superdrug Premium Gold Plated Sterling Silver Bee Necklace could dress up Spring outfits and for just £9.99, it makes a lovely treat.

The Superdrug Gold Tone Triple Loop Stud is available for £4.99 and could become a wardrobe staple for the special lady in your life. They're also available in Silver Tone and Rose Gold Tone for the same price.

Add a bit of pattern to your outfit and your hair with this Studio Short Scarf Scrunchie, Brown Print. It’ll make a hairstyle that extra bit special and could be yours for £4.99. It's also available in Navy Chain Print for the same price.

Shop Mother’s Day gifts via the Superdrug website.