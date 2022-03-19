You can now get paid to drink Espresso Martinis in this dream job for cocktail lovers.

The Bottle Club has extended its search for a lucky candidate to become one of their cocktail tasters and enjoy £500 worth of martinis.

The alcoholic beverage wholesaler is on the hunt for the best Espresso Martini in the UK and it needs your help!

If you've been known to enjoy a bottomless brunch now and again or if you're mad about martinis, this might just be the career move that you need to make.

Cocktail sign. Credit: Canva

Here is everything you need to know about applying so that you can update your LinkedIn with this dream job as soon as possible.

Why is The Bottle Club looking for an Espresso Martini taster?





The alcoholic drink company is looking for a taster for the coffee-based tipple since its research suggests that it is now the most popular cocktail in the UK.

The research showed that it has been googled a whopping 118,000 times on average in the last month in the UK.

So now, The Bottle Club is on a mission to find the best Espresso Martini and it wants you on board.

How to apply to be an Espresso Martini taster

Spirts on a shelf in a bar. Credit: Canva

The company is looking for an official taste tester to work over a three month period.

The lucky employee will get to try out £500 worth of espresso martinis around their city.

The Bottle Club is looking for a candidate that can rate the drinks based on the ultimate cocktail criteria:

The flavour and strength ratio

The appearance and garnish

The value for money

The quality of ingredients used

Shaken or stirred

On top of £500 to splash on martinis, the company will throw in a few premixed Espresso Martini cans to get you started on your cocktail tour.

You will also be able to bring a guest along because sometimes even a cocktail connaisseur needs a drinking buddy!

If you and your taste buds think they have what it takes, you can apply via The Bottle Club website.

You can also see all the terms and conditions about applying on its website too.

Applications close on March 28, 2022 with the winner being announced on March 30, 2022 - good luck!