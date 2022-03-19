With Mother’s Day and Easter both taking place soon, there’s no better time to treat yourself and the ones you love.
If you’re looking to add plans to the diary, look no further.
It’s important to relax and QHotels Collection has a Spring sale, giving its customers the chance to wind down for less.
The free spa gifts and up to 20% off stays on offer in the one-time-only premium packages are only available when you Book Direct.
They are available to buy online and will be on offer for a limited time only.
QHotels Collection has 21 4-star hotels across the UK including amongst Yorkshire and Cheshire countryside.
QHotels Collection Spring Sale
Here are the deals included in the QHotels Spring Sale.
One night spa staycation with a free Elemis gift
This one-night spa break for two includes a 50-minute treatment, dinner and breakfast plus you’ll receive a free Elemis gift worth £54.
Prices of this package start from £107 per person. Book by Sunday April 3 for stays until Sunday May 15.
Book the package via the QHotels Collection website here.
Sensational spa offer
This two-night spa break is the perfect way to relax for you and one other person.
On the first day, you’ll be able to enjoy a 50-minute treatment and on the second day, there’ll be a 25-minute treatment for you to indulge in.
You’ll also get dinner on the first day and breakfast each morning.
This package starts from £142 per person and you’ll receive a free Elemis gift worth £54. Book by Sunday April 3 for stays until Sunday May 15.
Book the package via the QHotels Collection website here.
A two-night break with up to 20% off
You can save up to 20% when you book a two-night stay with loved ones and you’ll get breakfast on both mornings.
Book before Sunday April 3 for stays between Friday April 1 and Sunday May 15.
Prices start from £91 per person and a ‘dinner included’ package is available with prices starting from £120 per person.
Book the package via the QHotels Collection website here.
To book and find the full details of each deal, you can visit the QHotels Collection website. Terms and conditions apply.
