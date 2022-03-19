OVER the past 10 years, York Register Office has raised more than £37,000 to help fund specialist training and additional equipment for York Hospital’s Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU).
The unit provides high quality nursing care to babies that are born prematurely or are unwell and after hearing directly of their amazing work by parents coming to register a birth, the registrars in the office opened a collection for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity.
Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance at City of York Council, said: "Hearing the stories and knowing the impact of SCBU motivates our team to continue this fundraising which, after ten years, now totals £37,000. I’m proud of their fundraising and want to thank everyone who has contributed to it."
They celebrated this milestone with a recent donation of £5,000 and praised the generosity of local parents.
Donations from York Register Office have helped to fund a specialist cranial ultrasound scanner at the unit.
Emma Sargent, community fundraiser at the charity, said: "Thank you so much to the team at York Register Office and to all the generous parents who have donated.
"It will continue to make a real difference to improving the facilities for families using SCBU. We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.