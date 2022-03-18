A YORK couple have set up a Facebook group to support Ukrainian refugees and their host families in York.

Liz Dunn and her husband Kevin created the Facebook group, York Area Ukrainian Support Group to help match Ukrainian refugees coming to the UK to host families in York, and to provide a sense of community and support once they are here.

Liz and Kevin, who are landlords of Dunn Property, were inspired to create the group after they were able to match with a Ukrainian family themselves through another Facebook group.

They had an empty rental property in York and decided to offer it to a Ukrainian family.

Liz said: "We found a Facebook group and matched with a family - we got chatting to them through the group, and then we had a video call and they decided they wanted to come to York.

"We then thought we'd help others get support once they're here in York, help to match families in York and create a community to help them settle better and socialise.

"Through the power of social media, we have successfully matched three families in York through the group."

Liz and Kevin are going to host a 31-year-old woman who fled Ukraine with her four-year-old daughter and mother.

Liz said: “The family is lovely, she is an English teacher in Ukraine so we are hoping to possibly set up some lessons for the refugees once they are here.

“She had to leave her husband and father behind in Kyiv as men aged 18-60 had to stay and fight, and don’t know when they will be reunited with them.

“They had one hour to pack everything into one suitcase, leaving behind their house and furniture business in Kyiv.

“They are now in Slovakia at the moment, and we have applied to sponsor their visas and are waiting for the UK Government to organise their arrival, hopefully they will be here at the end of March.”

Liz and Kevin had just bought the rental property the week before they connected with the family.

Liz added: “We started painting and decorating it to make it more liveable, and people have been really kind and donated enough furniture needed to furnish the whole house, and toys, PJs and socks for the little girl.”

The Facebook group involves those interested in hosting a family joining the group and posting a message to explain who they are and the accommodation they can offer to a refugee family.

Ukrainians needing accommodation can then respond and also post their need for a host family into the group.

Those interested in joining the group can do so HERE.