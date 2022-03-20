THE UK premiere of a show from an acclaimed Asian-Australian playwright will be held at a popular York theatre in April.
Actors Touring Company presents the UK premiere of 'Rice' by playwright Michele Lee at York Theatre Royal on April 13 and 14.
The play has won numerous awards, including the Australian Writers’ Guild Award for Best Original Stage Play. This new touring version, directed by Matthew Xia, features Angela Yeoh and Anya Jaya-Murphy in the cast.
Playwright, Michele Lee, said: "I feel exhilarated that this drama is being staged on opposite sides of the world and hope it’s universal themes around gender, ambition and friendship will resonate with audiences in the UK."
The drama focuses on Nisha, a young hotshot executive working for Golden Fields, Australia’s largest producer of rice. Ambitious and headstrong, she’s determined to become the first female Indian CEO in Australia.
Tickets are available on the theatre website or by calling the box office.
